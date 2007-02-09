Russia raises prospect of UN veto on Kosovo

Russia has made clear it will veto any UN security council resolution that proposes Kosovo independence without Serb agreement, adding it would favour a confederation between Belgrade and Pristina instead to help soothe separatist tension in the Western Balkans and beyond.

"If it is a negotiated solution, Russia will not oppose it. But if it is an imposed solution, Russia will oppose it," Russia's EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov told EUobserver on Thursday (8 February). "Russia may not ...