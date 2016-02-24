MEPs threaten to unpick UK welfare deal

The leader of the socialist bloc in the European Parliament has threatened to undo the EU deal on British welfare curbs, amid broader debate on if the pact will stick.

The Italian MEP, Gianni Pittella, who speaks for the second biggest group in the EU assembly, said on Wednesday (24 February) that the welfare provisions amount to “discrimination”.

"Imagine two young people - Europeans, same job, same work - there is a danger one would have fewer rights than the other … We don't w...