EU leaders agree to cut red tape

EU leaders have agreed to a somewhat stronger goal on cutting red tape in their national legislation, despite previous reluctance to commit to a reduction of 25 percent of administrative burdens.\n \nIn the conclusions of the summit adopted on Friday (9 March), Europe's heads of state and government confirmed that they want to see a cut by one fourth in administrative burden originating from EU legislation by 2012.
Originally, the idea was that countries should cut red tape from their n...
