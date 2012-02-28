Ad
euobserver
Enda Kenny says the Irish people need to be consulted on the fiscal treaty (Photo: Council of European Union)

Ireland to hold referendum on fiscal compact

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

In a surprise move, the Irish government on Tuesday (28 February) decided to hold a referendum on the new intergovernmental treaty on fiscal discipline demanded by Germany for future eurozone bail-outs.

"The Irish people will be asked for their authorisation in a referendum to ratify the European stability treaty," Prime Minister Enda Kenny told parliament in an unplanned intervention.

His announcement came after a legal opinion by the country's attorney general which was largely...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Ireland plans referendum body on possible EU treaty poll
New EU deal faces multiple referendum threat
Enda Kenny says the Irish people need to be consulted on the fiscal treaty (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections