Ireland to hold referendum on fiscal compact

In a surprise move, the Irish government on Tuesday (28 February) decided to hold a referendum on the new intergovernmental treaty on fiscal discipline demanded by Germany for future eurozone bail-outs.
"The Irish people will be asked for their authorisation in a referendum to ratify the European stability treaty," Prime Minister Enda Kenny told parliament in an unplanned intervention.
His announcement came after a legal opinion by the country's attorney general which was largely...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here