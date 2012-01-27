EU leaders trying to shift focus from deficits to jobs

Besides a treaty on fiscal discipline, EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Monday will also seek to adopt non-binding measures on employment, in discussions amid what is expected to be a paralysing general strike in the EU capital.

"We would like to make sure growth and employment gets the political attention it needs, not that this important issue is crowded out by the euro-crisis," one senior EU official told Brussels media ahead of the EU summit on Monday.

The meeting is due to ...