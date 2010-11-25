Anti-austerity general strike hits Portugal, UK students protest cuts

Portuguese workers shut down the country on Wednesday (24 November) in a general strike mounted against the centre-left government's imposition of austerity measures.

The one-day, largely peaceful industrial action organised by the two main union centrals, the General Confederation of Portuguese Workers (CGTP) and the more moderate General Workers' Union (UGT), aimed at staying the hand of the government, which is due to pass further austerity measures in a budget vote on Friday.

...