Moldovan democracy needs EU support, says president

Moldova's chance to become a real democracy depends on EU political and financial support as well as the new government's commitment to reforms, the country's interim president said in an interview.

Only a week after the new Moldovan premier and foreign minister came to Brussels to meet the heads of EU and Nato institutions, the country's interim president, Mihai Ghimpu, also visited the EU capital on Tuesday (6 October) on his first official trip abroad.

"This is how we are going...