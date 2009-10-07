Ad
euobserver
Interim president Mihai Ghimpu hopes Moldova will be given an EU accession perspective (Photo: EUobserver)

Moldovan democracy needs EU support, says president

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Moldova's chance to become a real democracy depends on EU political and financial support as well as the new government's commitment to reforms, the country's interim president said in an interview.

Only a week after the new Moldovan premier and foreign minister came to Brussels to meet the heads of EU and Nato institutions, the country's interim president, Mihai Ghimpu, also visited the EU capital on Tuesday (6 October) on his first official trip abroad.

euobserver

