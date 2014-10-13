Juncker to meet Slovenian candidate, amid fresh controversy

The incoming chief of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will meet Slovenian candidate Violeta Bulc on Tuesday (14 October) evening and will then decide which portfolio to give her, Juncker's spokesman said Monday in a press conference.

Bulc was nominated last week after Slovenia's initial candidate, ex-prime minister Alenka Bratusek, was rejected by the European Parliament following a poor performance in her hearing and because she appointed herself for the job.

But th...