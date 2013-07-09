Ad
Place Luxembourg next to the European Parliament is a popular going-out area on Thursdays (Photo: FallacyFilms)

EU officials feel little love for Brussels, survey says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Expats who work for EU institutions in Brussels have few Belgian friends, think the city is "dirty" and plan to go home when their job ends.

Municipal authorities in the EU capital published the findings on Monday (8 July) after polling 8,000 people out of the 100,000 or so who live in the "Brussels bubble."

They noted the typical expat has been in Brussels for less than 10...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

