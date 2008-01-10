Ad
euobserver
"It is sad that Serbia's European future is being offered up on the altar of domestic power games", Mr Rehn said (Photo: Konrad Zielinski)

Serbia should not link EU integration to Kosovo, Rehn says

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has called on Serbia to refrain from linking its EU integration process to demands on the Kosovo issue.

Serbian prime minister Vojislav Kostunica said earlier this month that the EU should choose between signing a Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA) with Serbia – the first step to eventual EU membership – and sending a mission to Kosovo as agreed by EU leaders in December 2007.

But Commissioner Rehn said such linkages should not be ...

euobserver

