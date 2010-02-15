Ad
Travels a lot: Barroso in Pittsburgh, at the G20 meeting in September 2009 (Photo: European Commission)

Barroso tops commission expenditure list

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Europe's taxpayers were charged almost €4 million last year for travel expenses, official dinners and diplomatic gifts related to the European Commission. The commission president, Jose Manuel Barroso, accounted for over €700,000 of the bill.

The bulk of the expenditure (some €3.5 million) represents travel costs, while the remaining €355,338 were paid out in so-called representation costs - dinners and gifts given to other officials. The data come from the commission paymaster's office...

