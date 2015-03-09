MEPs: In search of a raison d'etre

The European Commission is due to come forward with a fraction of the usual number of legislative proposals this year posing something of an existential dilemma for the European Parliament's 751 MEPs.

At the height of the economic crisis the commission proposed over 300 acts, as it struggled to overhaul its eurozone structure.

The new commission came to office last November promising a leaner approach to law-making, amid a general perception that the EU is too meddlesome.

T...