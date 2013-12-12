Luxembourg still EU's wealthiest, figures show

Luxembourg still has the wealthiest citizens in Europe, according to data released Thursday by Eurostat (12 December).

Data published by the EU's statistical office found that GDP per person in the Grand Duchy in 2012 was more than twice as high as in second-ranked Austria.

For its part, Austria leap-frogged over the Netherlands, which was one of six countries - Finland, France, Italy, Cyprus and Greece being the others - to see a decline in their citizens' purchasing power.

