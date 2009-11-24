Ad
The commission is due to publish a report on regulatory agencies later this year (Photo: Wikipedia)

Auditors criticise commission's outsourcing policy

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission did not properly think through its plan to externalise the management of some EU-funded programmes in the areas of research, education, innovation, transport and health to special agencies, a report by the European Court of Auditors shows.

In order to focus more on policy-planning and relieve its services from the day-to-day management of EU projects, the European Commission set up six special so-called executive agencies.

The total budget they are managing unti...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

