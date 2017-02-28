Ireland: Enda Kenny's last shindig

The Irish state has opened an inquiry into a police scandal in what marks the final chapter of Enda Kenny’s reign as taoiseach.

The Charleton Tribunal, launched on Monday (27 February), is to investigate allegations that a police whistleblower was the victim of a high-level smear campaign.

Sergeant Maurice McCabe first complained about malpractice in serious crime investigations about 10 years ago.

His revelations fell on deaf ears and he was slandered as a sexual predato...