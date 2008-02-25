EPP experiments with interactive web TV channel

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) has launched 'DialogueTV', a sophisticated experiment in online video and interactive web TV. The new channel aims to exploit the increasing popularity of video clips on the internet to outreach to citizens ahead of the 2009 European parliamentary elections.

A number of European political groupings have played around with multimedia on their websites or uploading content to YouTube, but Dialogue TV is the first stand-alone webTV channel wit...