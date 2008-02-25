Ad
euobserver
European politicians are experimenting with online video (Photo: EUobserver)

EPP experiments with interactive web TV channel

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) has launched 'DialogueTV', a sophisticated experiment in online video and interactive web TV. The new channel aims to exploit the increasing popularity of video clips on the internet to outreach to citizens ahead of the 2009 European parliamentary elections.

A number of European political groupings have played around with multimedia on their websites or uploading content to YouTube, but Dialogue TV is the first stand-alone webTV channel wit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
European politicians are experimenting with online video (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections