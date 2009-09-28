Portugal's Socialists lose absolute majority

Portugal's ruling Socialist Party won the country's general election on Sunday, although it lost its absolute majority, exit polls suggest.

The Socialists garnered an estimated 36.5 percent of the vote, according to polls reported by SIC television channel, giving the party 96 seats, down from the 121 MPs the centre-left won in 2005.

The main opposition party, the Social Democrats (PSD), which is a force of the centre-right despite its name and the party of European Commission Pre...