France pledges not to hinder Turkey's EU accession process

France – one of staunchest opponents of Turkey's EU membership bid – has said it will not hinder the country's accession process during its time at the head of the 27-nation bloc, starting in July.
"France has no intention of breaking up Turkey's negotiation process," French secretary of state for European affairs Jean-Pierre Jouyet was quoted as saying on Tuesday (6 May) after meeting Turkish foreign minister Ali Babacan in Ankara.
France's president, Nicolas Sarkozy, has repeate...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here