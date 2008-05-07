Ad
Turkey's EU membership bid divides member states (Photo: EUobserver)

France pledges not to hinder Turkey's EU accession process

by Elitsa Vucheva,

France – one of staunchest opponents of Turkey's EU membership bid – has said it will not hinder the country's accession process during its time at the head of the 27-nation bloc, starting in July.

"France has no intention of breaking up Turkey's negotiation process," French secretary of state for European affairs Jean-Pierre Jouyet was quoted as saying on Tuesday (6 May) after meeting Turkish foreign minister Ali Babacan in Ankara.

France's president, Nicolas Sarkozy, has repeate...

