Two-headed Poland in EU summit farce

An ugly row over who should represent Poland at Wednesday's (15 October) EU summit has ended with both Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Lech Kaczynski coming to Brussels, without a decision on who will lead the delegation or take part in top-level meetings.

Mr Tusk, foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski and finance minister Jacek Rostwoski will fly to the EU capital on Tuesday evening on Poland's "Air Force One" - a Tupolev TU-154M - carrying official summit accreditation and Polan...