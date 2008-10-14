Ad
euobserver
President Kaczynski at a Polish folk gathering - wants to advise in the EU corridors (Photo: prezydent.pl)

Two-headed Poland in EU summit farce

EU Political
by Philippa Runner,

An ugly row over who should represent Poland at Wednesday's (15 October) EU summit has ended with both Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Lech Kaczynski coming to Brussels, without a decision on who will lead the delegation or take part in top-level meetings.

Mr Tusk, foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski and finance minister Jacek Rostwoski will fly to the EU capital on Tuesday evening on Poland's "Air Force One" - a Tupolev TU-154M - carrying official summit accreditation and Polan...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

