Website offering billboards at half-price for the EU elections (Photo: www.oglasime.hr)

No money for billboards in Croatia's EU election

by Hrvoje Appelt, Zagreb,

Much of the EU landscape is dotted with election posters as next week's vote approaches, but Croatia is an exception.

In the EU's newest member state, the political parties are generally too under-funded to pay for billboards, let alone flashier campaigns.

Alongside the conspicuous lack of posters – one company offered them at cut price throughout April for the EU campaign, but to no avail – there have not yet been any radio or TV spots for the EU vote either.

The frugality ...

