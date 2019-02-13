Ad
euobserver
Antonio Tajani said his comments were not historical revisionism (Photo: European Parliament)

Calls for Tajani's resignation over Slovenia, Croatia row

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Former presidents and prime ministers of Croatia and Slovenia, along with several MEPs called for the resignation of the president of the European Parliament in an online petition after Antonio Tajani referred to parts of Croatia and Slovenia as Italian over the weekend.

The petition, put online on Tuesday (12 February) called for the "immediate resignation" of the Italian centre-right politician. On Wednesday it had almost 3,000 signatories.

Speaking on Sunday at the ceremony i...

