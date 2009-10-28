Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel has so far kept silent on Mr Blair's EU bid (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Blair EU candidacy on menu of Merkel-Sarkozy dinner

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

A working dinner in Paris between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday (28 October) night is likely to include the issue of the next EU president, with the British government still pressing for Tony Blair.

Just hours after her formal re-appointment as chancellor by the German parliament, Ms Merkel is due to dine in the Elysee palace in Paris, with speculations running wild on whom she will back as the EU's future president once the Lisbon Tre...

EU Political
euobserver

