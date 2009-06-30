Albanian elections not meeting international standards yet

Albania's two main parties were neck and neck as results from Sunday's vote were still being counted on Monday (29 June), while international observers said there were flaws in the way the elections were carried out and the European Union called on Tirana to do better in the future.

The elections were seen as a key democracy test for the country, which two months earlier submitted its EU membership application and aims to be full-fledged member of the bloc in the not-so-distant future.<...