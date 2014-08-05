Ad
Juncker was former chair of the eurogroup (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Juncker praises Greek austerity amid talks to disband troika

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Incoming European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday (4 August) said he did everything in his power to keep Greece within the eurozone during the height of the financial crisis.

“I fought like a lion against the intention of those who wanted to have a grexit from the eurozone,” Juncker told reporters in Athens.

Speaking alongside Greek prime minister Antonia Samaras, Juncker praised Greek efforts to stabilise its economy with the budget-cutting measures having cont...

