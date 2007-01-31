Ad
Brussels leaves Macedonia in the dark on EU entry talks

by Lucia Kubosova,

The European Commission says it is too early to set a start date for Macedonia's EU entry talks, despite Slovenia dropping hints that its EU presidency - in the first half of 2008 - could see Skopje get a firm timetable for negotiations.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with Macedonian president Branko Crvenkovski on Tuesday (30 January), commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso said "We cannot now commit ourselves to a date."

He added that Skopje must first make progress in ...

