France to MEPs: Strasbourg question is none of your business

The French foreign ministry has told MEPs that whether or not they go to Strasbourg is none of their business in reaction to the latest anti-Strasbourg campaign.

"The question of the seat [of the EU parliament] is legally fixed by the treaties: these are binding on EU countries, and the institutions," the spokesman of the Quai d'Orsay, Bernard Valero, said in a written statement on Friday afternoon (11 February).

Referring to a survey out on Thursday - called 'A Tale of Two Citie...