A second referendum is to be held this year (Photo: EUobserver)

Irish poll shows majority support for Lisbon Treaty

by Andrew Willis,

A new poll suggests that a majority of Irish voters may back the Lisbon Treaty in a second referendum set to be held this year.

The Sunday Independent / Quantum Research survey carried out last Friday showed that 55 percent of the 500 people asked would support the treaty while 37 percent said they would oppose it and 15 percent said they were undecided.

These latest figures showed a strong rise in support (plus 16%) for the charter when compared to a survey carried out by the s...

