euobserver
Martin Schulz is in favour of sovereignty transfers, but EU has to respect separation of powers (Photo: Koerber Stiftung)

Parliament chief criticises 'Frankenstein Europe'

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The EU's current institutional set-up resembles a 'Frankenstein' monster because there is no democratic separation of powers, European Parliament chief Martin Schulz said Monday (4 March) during a debate in Hamburg on sovereignty transfers to Brussels.

"National sovereignty in Europe is based on a model of separation of powers: we have a government that can be voted down by a parliament and an independent judiciary overseeing that rules are respected," Schulz said.

He added: "What...

euobserver

