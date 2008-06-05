Ad
euobserver
All the mainline Dutch political parties supported the ratification of the Lisbon Treaty (Photo: Wikipedia)

Dutch MPs vote in favour of Lisbon Treaty

by Leigh Phillips,

The House of Commons in the Netherlands passed the Lisbon Treaty on Wednesday evening with a wide majority, some three years after the Dutch people rejected the constitutional treaty in a popular referendum.

With the governing Labour Party and Christian Democrats, together with the market-liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) voting in favour of the ratification of the treaty, the legislation passed easily.

Only the left-wing Socialist Party (SP), the Freedom Par...

