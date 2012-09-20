Portugal in crisis after 1mn say No to austerity

Portugal is facing a massive backlash against troika-approved austerity measures to raise social contributions for employees.
Portuguese President Anibal Cavaco Silva is on Friday (21 September) to convene a rare meeting of the state council in a bid to defuse a political crisis linked to the controversial measure.
Over 1 million people took to the streets of Portuguese cities on Saturday in protest at moves to boost social contributions from 11 percent to 18 percent for workers ...
