Ad
euobserver
European Commission building in Brussels - the executive says that it is undertaking its own administrative cuts (Photo: guppiefish)

Brussels has tough time justifying bigger budget

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (25 April) had an uphill struggle explaining why next year's EU budget needs to go up by 6.8 percent, even as it preaches austerity to member states.

The increase - to €138 billion from €129.1 billion for 2012 - is largely due to promised payments for various projects in member states that are now being called in.

The finer points of the EU's multi-annual budget system - which sees member states make payment promises only to baulk at actually f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Dutch government unravels over Brussels budget rules
European Commission building in Brussels - the executive says that it is undertaking its own administrative cuts (Photo: guppiefish)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections