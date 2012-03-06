Ad
euobserver
Katainen - ticked all the boxes in Austria's description (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Finnish PM could replace Juncker as Eurogroup chief

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen has invited select EU leaders and ministers to a "winter retreat" in Finland in what could be an opportunity to lobby for the top job in the eurozone.

His invitation, sent out on Tuesday (6 March), says the event, on 23-25 March in Saariselka, north Finland, will "focus on economic affairs" and look for "ways to resolve the economic crisis in Europe."

But it comes amid widespread speculation in Finnish and Swedish media, as well as among dipl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Eurogroup chief: 'I'm for secret, dark debates'
Attacks mount against 'master of lies' Juncker
Katainen - ticked all the boxes in Austria's description (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections