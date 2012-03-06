Finnish PM could replace Juncker as Eurogroup chief

Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen has invited select EU leaders and ministers to a "winter retreat" in Finland in what could be an opportunity to lobby for the top job in the eurozone.

His invitation, sent out on Tuesday (6 March), says the event, on 23-25 March in Saariselka, north Finland, will "focus on economic affairs" and look for "ways to resolve the economic crisis in Europe."

But it comes amid widespread speculation in Finnish and Swedish media, as well as among dipl...