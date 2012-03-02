Sarkozy: I'm not cut out to lead an EU institution

Forced to reflect that this week's EU summit might be his last as he trails in polls ahead of April elections, French President Nicolas Sarkozy has said he does not have the temperament to lead an EU institution.

"I don't think I have the qualities to be a good European Commission or European Council President," he said in Brussels on Friday (2 March) in response to a press question on his potential future career.

With the first round of elections taking place on 22 April, Sarkozy...