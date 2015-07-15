Ad
euobserver
The Bundestag will vote on the third Greek bailout on Friday (Photo: Pierre)

National parliaments gear up for Greek bailout vote

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The German Bundestag on Friday morning (17 July) will hold a special plenary to decide on whether to back a third bailout package for Greece.

Bild - a German tabloid that wants a Grexit - reports resistance is already emerging against the bailout in the governing centre-right CDU and its small Bavarian sister party, the CSU.

Klaus-Peter Willsch, a CDU deputy, told Bild he...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Finance ministers fail to decide bridge financing for Greece
The Bundestag will vote on the third Greek bailout on Friday (Photo: Pierre)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections