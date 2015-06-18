Euro leaders to discuss Greece at emergency summit

Eurozone leaders are to meet on Monday in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss Greece after talks between finance ministers broke off without agreement on Thursday evening.

"It is time to urgently discuss the situation of Greece at the highest political level," EU council president Donal Tusk said in a statement.

A few minutes earlier, at a press conference following the meeting, Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that "too little progress [had] been made in the t...