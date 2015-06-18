Ad
euobserver
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras will try to reach a bailout agreement with the eighteen other eurozone leaders on 22 June (Photo: Consillium)

Euro leaders to discuss Greece at emergency summit

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Eurozone leaders are to meet on Monday in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss Greece after talks between finance ministers broke off without agreement on Thursday evening.

"It is time to urgently discuss the situation of Greece at the highest political level," EU council president Donal Tusk said in a statement.

A few minutes earlier, at a press conference following the meeting, Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that "too little progress [had] been made in the t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Eurogroup starts with talk of Greek default
Grexit fears hang over Eurogroup meeting
Greek bank run fears grow, despite ECB lifeline
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras will try to reach a bailout agreement with the eighteen other eurozone leaders on 22 June (Photo: Consillium)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections