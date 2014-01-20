Ad
Governments that have discriminatory systems will be told to bring tax codes into line with EU law or face fines (Photo: alancleaver)

Commission to launch EU tax discrimination probe

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission will examine the tax codes of all 28 EU countries in a bid to stamp out tax discrimination against foreign nationals from other EU countries.

In a statement released on Monday (20 January), the EU executive said that it would spend the next 12 months assessing whether national tax regimes were creating disadvantages for mobile EU citizens.

The EU executive is anxious that Europeans living and working in another member state should not face double taxation ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

