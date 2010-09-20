Ad
euobserver
Mr Akesson (l) on the campaign trail. The election result may see a minority government formed (Photo: Johnny Soderberg)

Sweden's far-right makes it into parliament for the first time

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

Sweden's conservative Prime Minister Frederik Reinfeldt has won a second term in office, preliminary figures show. But his four-party centre-right alliance failed to secure a majority, while the far-right Sweden Democrats entered into parliament for the first time.

The four-party coalition, made up of Mr Reinfeldt's Moderate Party, the Liberal Party, the Christian Democrats and the Center Party, won 172 seats, three short of a majority in Sunday's election (19 September). The left-wing ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Mr Akesson (l) on the campaign trail. The election result may see a minority government formed (Photo: Johnny Soderberg)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections