Sweden's far-right makes it into parliament for the first time

Sweden's conservative Prime Minister Frederik Reinfeldt has won a second term in office, preliminary figures show. But his four-party centre-right alliance failed to secure a majority, while the far-right Sweden Democrats entered into parliament for the first time.

The four-party coalition, made up of Mr Reinfeldt's Moderate Party, the Liberal Party, the Christian Democrats and the Center Party, won 172 seats, three short of a majority in Sunday's election (19 September). The left-wing ...