EU parliament keen to hire more staff

MEPs have voted to give themselves an extra €1,500 a month in allowances and to hire 150 more staff.

"Due to the parliament's vastly increased powers and tasks under the Lisbon Treaty, extra staff are needed in parliament's political groups, its administration, and to work with MEPs," it said in a statement justifying the €13.4 million proposal.

Seventy five of the new officials will go to work in the parliament's law-making committees and 75 will be gobbled up by its political gr...