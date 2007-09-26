EU should accept wrongly-imprisoned Guantanamo detainees, MEPs say

A group of European lawmakers has thrown its support behind a campaign calling on EU capitals to grant asylum to 45 men wrongly-imprisoned in the US military base in Guantanamo, Cuba.

"Innocent civilians continue to languish in Guantanamo despite being cleared for release...EU governments should step in and offer this group of persecuted individuals some hope", Dutch green MEP Kathalijne Buitenweg told EUobserver on Wednesday (26 September).

"By not acting the European Union wi...