French presidential candidates fine tune ideas for Europe

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman,

French presidential candidates are fine tuning their political programmes on Europe, with the socialist Segolene Royal proposing to nationalise France's energy sector against EU wishes and with the centre-right Nicolas Sarkozy proposing a "mediterranean union."

Ms Royal, the left's presidential hopeful, on Sunday (11 February) presented her "presidential pact" of 100 measures she would introduce if elected, in a bid to counter recent losses in opinion polls against the centre-right fro...

