Poland seeks new status in EU arena

Poland hopes that its upcoming EU presidency will complete its transformation from a prickly newcomer to an established member of the EU elite.

As the biggest of the eight post-Communist countries to join the club in 2004, Poland has long nurtured ambitions to lead EU policy-making alongside France, Germany and the UK.

The goal has proved elusive due to prejudice from Western countries and the corrosive diplomacy of previous Polish administrations.

Former French leader Jacq...