Ad
euobserver
Polish special forces: either the EU moves forward now or in 2017 (Photo: Polish defence ministry)

Poland seeks new status in EU arena

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, POLAND,

Poland hopes that its upcoming EU presidency will complete its transformation from a prickly newcomer to an established member of the EU elite.

As the biggest of the eight post-Communist countries to join the club in 2004, Poland has long nurtured ambitions to lead EU policy-making alongside France, Germany and the UK.

The goal has proved elusive due to prejudice from Western countries and the corrosive diplomacy of previous Polish administrations.

Former French leader Jacq...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Polish special forces: either the EU moves forward now or in 2017 (Photo: Polish defence ministry)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections