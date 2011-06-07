Poland seeks new status in EU arena

Poland hopes that its upcoming EU presidency will complete its transformation from a prickly newcomer to an established member of the EU elite.
As the biggest of the eight post-Communist countries to join the club in 2004, Poland has long nurtured ambitions to lead EU policy-making alongside France, Germany and the UK.
The goal has proved elusive due to prejudice from Western countries and the corrosive diplomacy of previous Polish administrations.
Former French leader Jacq...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here