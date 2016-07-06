Ad
euobserver
Martin Schulz has been president of the European Parliament since 2012. (Photo: European Parliament)

Merkel's party asks EU parliament chief to go when term ends

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

European Parliament (EP) president Martin Schulz should leave his post at the end of his term and give way to a center-right MEP, officials from chancellor Angela Merkel's party in Germany have said.

Schulz, a German social-democrat, has been head of the EP since January 2012. His current term runs until the end of the year.

While MEPs are elected for five years, an EP president's term is two and a half years long and the parliament's two main parties, the center-right EPP and the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

'Germany does not want Juncker to resign'
MEPs vote to keep second jobs, protect Schulz
Report: Berlin wants Juncker to resign as EU commission chief
Martin Schulz has been president of the European Parliament since 2012. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections