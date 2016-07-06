Merkel's party asks EU parliament chief to go when term ends

European Parliament (EP) president Martin Schulz should leave his post at the end of his term and give way to a center-right MEP, officials from chancellor Angela Merkel's party in Germany have said.

Schulz, a German social-democrat, has been head of the EP since January 2012. His current term runs until the end of the year.

While MEPs are elected for five years, an EP president's term is two and a half years long and the parliament's two main parties, the center-right EPP and the...