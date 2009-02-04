Ad
Tractors blocked roads in Latvia in the second such protest in a week (Photo: EUobserver)

Latvian government could fall as crisis bites

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

As unrest spreads in Latvia as a result of the worsening economic crisis, the government faces a no confidence vote in the parliament on Wednesday (4 February).

The vote could see the first European Union government - and the second in Europe after Iceland - felled by the financial and economic turmoil that has hit Latvia harder than most other states in the 27-member bloc.

On Tuesday, the country's agriculture minister resigned in the wake of farmer protests that blocked the main...

EU Political
EU Political
