Irish expats fail to donate money for Lisbon

A group of Irish citizens living in Brussels has failed to attract any large donations for the Yes campaign on the Lisbon Treaty from fellow expats across Europe.

The initiative, called Europe for Ireland, was launched at the start of September to raise money for pro-Yes advertising in Ireland ahead of the 2 October vote.

But with fewer than 10 days to go to referendum day, the project has so far managed to collect under €20,000.

The fund is enough for the group to run a th...