Italy seeks new PM as banks languish

Italy’s government crisis may be over in less than a week, with president Sergio Mattarella aiming to name a successor to outgoing prime minister Matteo Renzi before the EU summit on 15 December.

A presidential source told EUobserver the 75-year-old head of state is expected to make announcements on Monday (12 December), two days after finishing a 48-hour round of talks aimed at informing his pick for the next prime minister.

...