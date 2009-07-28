EU-Moldova relations linked to electoral conduct

Moldova will have better chances of access to EU projects and international loans if authorities organise proper elections on Wednesday (29 July), the EU has said.
"We don't want to see a repetition of what we saw in April and we hope that Moldovan authorities will use this occasion to demonstrate that they are able to move forward on the overall European agenda that we share," Swedish foreign relations chief Carl Bildt said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here