Ad
euobserver
The Swedish EU presidency says Moldova must conduct free and fair elections (Photo: Council of European Union)

EU-Moldova relations linked to electoral conduct

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Moldova will have better chances of access to EU projects and international loans if authorities organise proper elections on Wednesday (29 July), the EU has said.

"We don't want to see a repetition of what we saw in April and we hope that Moldovan authorities will use this occasion to demonstrate that they are able to move forward on the overall European agenda that we share," Swedish foreign relations chief Carl Bildt said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The Swedish EU presidency says Moldova must conduct free and fair elections (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections