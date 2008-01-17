Ad
Ratko Mladic - indicted by the ICTY on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide (Photo: Wikipedia)

New UN prosecutor to remain firm on Serbia

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The new United Nations war crimes prosecutor, Serge Brammertz, intends to hold to his predecessor's line on Serbia's cooperation with the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY).

The arrest of the four remaining fugitives in the country will remain among his top priorities.

Mr Brammertz on Wednesday (16 January) met with Slovenian foreign minister Dimitrij Rupel – whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency - to assess Serbia's cooperation with t...

