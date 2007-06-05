Ad
Systembolaget has a monopoly on the sale of alcohol in Sweden (Photo: Christian Koehn)

EU court rules against Swedish alcohol restrictions

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The EU's highest court has ruled that Sweden has no right to ban its citizens from importing alcohol into the country, saying it restricts the EU principle of the free movement of goods.

The European Court of Justice gave a preliminary ruling on Tuesday (5 June) saying that banning the import of alcohol ordered over the internet or sent home from a holiday abroad "amounts to an unjustified…restriction on the free movement of goods."

Alcohol in Sweden can only be bought in Systembo...

