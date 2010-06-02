Ashton eyes reshuffle of EU 'special representatives'

EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton is planning to reshuffle her predecessor's team of 11 top diplomats, with the UK's Paddy Ashdown tipped for a new Balkans post.
According to the latest thinking, EU Special Representatives (EUSRs) appointed to individual countries would be given the chop as the European Commission's foreign missions are formally converted into EU embassies with more politically powerful heads of delegation.
Meanwhile, a new set of EUSR portfolios with re...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
