Ex-commissioner McCreevy is now free to lobby the commission on behalf of Ryanair (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU commission clears McCreevy for Ryanair post

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission's Ethical Committee has given the green light to ex-internal market commissioner Charlie McCreevy to take up a position with low-cost airline Ryanair. Meanwhile, lobbying watchdogs have complained that taking top corporate jobs after leaving office "is becoming the normal career path for commissioners."

EUobserver has learnt that the EU executive's Ethical Committee has found there to be no conflict of interest arising from Mr McCreevy's planned move, but has req...

